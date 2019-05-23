Tom Shepherdson bags referee award while Scarborough Ladies are named top club

Young Scarborough referee Tom Shepherdson is celebrating after being named North Riding County FA Grassroots Match Official of the Year 2019.

The NRCFA announced their winners via a YouTube video on Tuesday, with Shepherdson, who used to play for Seamer Juniors, crowned as the best grassroots official.

Shepherdson said: “Thank you to everyone who has congratulated me on referee of the year, I couldn’t have done it without mum, dad and Tracy going around the county taking me all over at 10am every Sunday.”

There was another local winner as Scarborough Ladies Football Club were announced as the Grassroots Club of the Year for 2019.

“A big thank you to the girls and their committed parents for all their efforts this season” SLFC posted on Facebook.