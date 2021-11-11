Top prizes up for grabs as Scarborough Athletic launch Christmas Draw

Boro news

Boro are offering a £300 cash first prize in the draw, with second prize being a signed home third shirt and third prize being £50 Boro Shop vouchers, plus many more prizes.

Tickets, costing just £1 apiece, can be bought online via the Scarborough Athletic website as well as upcoming home games: Saturday November 20 v Nantwich, Tuesday November 23 v Atherton and Monday December 27 v Morpeth.

The draw will be held at 5pm on December 27.

The club would like to thank Firk Inn Pub for sponsoring the tickets and to local businesses for prize donations.