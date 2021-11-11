Top prizes up for grabs as Scarborough Athletic launch Christmas Draw
Scarborough Athletic FC are launching their annual Christmas Draw.
Boro are offering a £300 cash first prize in the draw, with second prize being a signed home third shirt and third prize being £50 Boro Shop vouchers, plus many more prizes.
Tickets, costing just £1 apiece, can be bought online via the Scarborough Athletic website as well as upcoming home games: Saturday November 20 v Nantwich, Tuesday November 23 v Atherton and Monday December 27 v Morpeth.
The draw will be held at 5pm on December 27.
The club would like to thank Firk Inn Pub for sponsoring the tickets and to local businesses for prize donations.
Log onto https://shop.scarboroughathletic.com/product/new-years-raffle/ to purchase tickets