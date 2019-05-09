Top-scorer James Walshaw keen on Scarborough Athletic talks

Scarborough Athletic’s top-scorer James Walshaw is ready for talks with boss John Deacey after his contract at the club came to an end.

It is rumoured that the Evo-Stik League’s golden boot winner for the past three seasons is being lined up by Ossett United, but Walshaw has underlined that he is still enjoying life at the Flamingo Land Stadium.

“I’ve spoken to John and we will be meeting up over the next week or so,” Walshaw said.

“Ossett have shown an interest and they are local to me, so I probably will talk to them.

“Ultimately though, I have really enjoyed playing under John for the past few weeks.

“I’m not saying that I haven’t enjoyed playing under previous managers, but John just knows how I like to work.

“I think that has shown in our recent results and the amount of goals we have scored as a team.”

Though his career could be seen as edging towards its twilight years, the 35-year-old still feels he has plenty to offer if his stay at Boro is extended.

“Age is just a number, I am still feeling fit and sharp,” Walshaw added.

“I won’t be there to make up the numbers next season or just pick up my money, I still have my aims of scoring goals and being successful.

“What’s the point if you are not going to give it everything you have.

“I want that golden boot for the fourth year in a row because I wasn’t really happy with how many goals I scored last year.

“I finished with 31 in all competitions, but I would have been a lot happier around the 40 mark.”

Having topped the charts once again, it will be Walshaw’s son who benefits from his dad’s efforts.

He added: “I give all the golden boots to my little lad. After that he puts them somewhere and they tend to get put away in the garage by my missus.

“Last time I got one at the awards night in Blackpool she dropped it, so it will be me carrying this one home.

“Joking aside though, it is a great accolade and I’m obviously delighted to win it again.”