Traf and Angel handed home draws in North Riding Cup

Sunday League top-flight title rivals Angel and Traf have both been drawn at home in the NRCFA Sunday Challenge Cup quarter-finals.

Leaders Angel will entertain Britannia on Sunday February 4, while Trafalgar play host to Sessay CC on the same day.

Both games kick off at 10.30am.

In the NRCFA Saturday Challenge Cup quarter-finals, West Pier, who won the cup in 2015-2016, are on the road at Tockwith.

Beckett League second division side Sleights, a former Scarborough Saturday League team, have been draw away to holders Bedale, who defeated PIer at the semi-final stage last season.

Both matches kick off at 2pm on Saturday February 3.