Trafalgar cruise past Cask to lift Senior Cup

Trafalgar cruised to a 10-0 victory against Cask to lift the Scarborough Sunday League Senior Cup at the Flamingo Land Stadium on Friday night.

Both sides had early chances, Rob Whitehead's header almost sending Cask ahead after Traf keeper Liam Salt had misjudged a cross while Tyson Stubbings had an effort blocked at the other end.

Traf went ahead after 12 minutes though, Luke Jones smashing in a superb drive after two efforts had been blocked.

Despite Cask looking busy and working hard off the ball, Traf were soon 2-0 up.

A floated corner was headed goalwards by Stubbings and Sam Pickard stooped to head in from close range.

It was soon 3-0 to Traf, Jack Ramos following in to hammer in on the rebound after his initial effort had been saved.

Cask had a glorious chanced to cut their deficit, but Salt was quick off his line to deny Brad Rowley.

Traf went in at the break 4-0 up after Stubbings' tame strike from the edge of the box squirmed under the Cask keeper and into the bottom corner.

Traf's dominance continued immediately after the interval, Jamie Patterson scoring a fifth.

It wasn't long before Traf led 6-0, Stubbings finding the bottom corner after Ramos pulled the ball back to him.

A seventh arrived when sub Mikey Barker was afforded space to fire in and then later in the half an eighth, Pickard heading into an empty net.

Just a minute later Barker added his second and Traf's ninth, sliding in after being played in on goal.

A 10th goal was added late on as Traf cut through the Cask rearguard again, Patterson tapping in from close range to wrap up the scoring and a comfortable win for Joel Ramm's men.