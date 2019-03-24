Trafalgar earn Senior semi-final shoot-out win against Angel

Trafalgar booked their place in the final of the Senior Cup with a 4-2 penalty shoot-out win against title rivals Angel Athletic.

Player-boss Joel Ramm had scored from a free-kick to put Traf in front, but an 89th-minute effort from super-sub Danny Collins took it to penalties.

Dean Craig, Sam Pickard, Jack Ramos, and Ramm scored from the spot to secure the 4-2 win for Traf, Joe Gallagher and Neil Thomas scoring for Angel, but Martin Cooper and Kurtis Henderson missed their spot-kicks, the latter's saved by Traf keeper Nathan Vernon.

Ramm said: "We deserved the win, and every one of the players was brilliant, with Jack Ramos in particular playing well in midfield."

Angel joint-manager Dan Jones said: "Traf were far the better side and it would have been a bit of an injustice if we had won. We wish them all the best in the final.

"Man of the match for us was Mikey Pickering for a solid game at right-back."

Traf will now play Cask in the final after their 5-3 win against Newlands, who played more than half a game with only 10 men after the 40th-minute dismissal of Jack Hakings.

Newlands had just fought their way back to 2-2 after being 2-0 down when Hakings received his marching orders, Macca Lacey and Drew McCoubrey having notched for Newlands.

Cask then went 3-2 in front, but Newlands battled back to 3-3 thanks to a second goal from Lacey, but the extra man took its toll as Cask scored another two goals to earn their place in the final.

Jack Brown scored twice for Cask, with Callum Myers, Zac Hansen and Brad Rowley also on target.

Centre-back Brown and right-winger Liam Mintoft shared the Cask man of the match award.

Valley battled back from 3-0 down at half-time to earn a 3-3 draw against West Pier in the Sunday League first division.

Pier dominated the first half and surged into a three-goal lead, Brad Marshall missed a couple of one-on-ones in the opening half, but otherwise Pier had the upper hand.

Valley started the second half on fire with energetic midfielder Dan Maw netting his first goal at the back post on the 52nd minute.

The visitors continued to dominate the ball and press as Sam Doyle whipped in a corner to the far post for Josh Westmoreland to bullet a header in to the far corner in the 63rd minute.

Then on 75 minutes Valley netted an equaliser when captain Danny Appleby raced past three Pier players before laying the ball off for Neil Forsyth to smash the ball in off the post.

Valley continued to pile on the pressure looking for a winner, but Pier held on for a share of the spoils.