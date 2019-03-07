Trafalgar win overshadowed by Price injury

Trafalgar's 4-1 win at Newlands on Wednesday night in the Scarborough Sunday League first division was overshadowed by a serious injury to goalscorer Danny Price.

Traf's win at the Flamingo Land Stadium kept alive their hopes of pipping leaders Angel to the title, but the night was marred when Price suffered a ruptured achilles, which will now see him retire from football.

Joel Ramm's Traf side need to win their final three league games now, and also hope that Angel slip up in their final two matches of the season, at home to Fylingdales on Sunday and against West Pier next Wednesday at Flamingo Land Stadium.

The leaders know that wins in these final two games will see them retain the league crown.

Traf roared into a three-goal lead by half-time but Newlands came back into the game in the second half, but Traf scored again to seal the win.

Newlands gained a consolation thanks to a great strike from Drew McCoubrey, .

The Traf goals were scored by Jack Ramos, Price with a cracking free-kick from 25 yards, Sam Pickard and Sam Garnett.

Keeper Mike Hinton was named as the man of the match for Newlands for a series of good saves including keeping out a spot-kick, while young midfielder Lee McLaughlin was also on superb form.