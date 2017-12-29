Valentine happy to pay back ‘magnificent fans’

Goalscoring midfielder Nathan Valentine was delighted that Scarborough Athletic gave the fans some Boxing Day cheer against Tadcaster Albion.

Boro bounced back from a defeat against Hyde United by cruising to a 3-0 success against derby rivals Albion.

Valentine scored the second on the day to push his half-season total to eight goals.

He said: “The fans are magnificent.

“We took 300-400 to Hyde and they made such a noise, which at this level of football is amazing.

“Having those supporters behind you really gives you a lift when you are on that pitch.

“It was nice to be able to repay them for their support with a derby win against Tadcaster as well because we know how much it means to them.

“We haven’t done ourselves justice in some key games, but against Tadcaster we were solid right across the park and I hope that has given them something to cheer about.”

Sections of the home crowd were singing ‘Boro’s going up’ during the game, but that is something that Valentine is keen to play down.

“There is a long, long way to go, we are only in December.

“It is all about sticking together as a club and being the team that is the most consistent in this division. As far as that goes I think we are right up there.

“Having said that, I am confident that we will go on and achieve our goals this season.”

Boro now face two tough games as they push into the New Year, hosting Clitheroe on Saturday and then travelling to South Shields on New Year’s Day.

He said: “We went to Clitheroe earlier in the season and performed very well, but it certainly won’t be easy.

“South Shields have been something of a bogey team this season, I don’t think we have done ourselves justice against them.

“It would be good if we could go up there with a win against Clitheroe under our belts, with a good following to show what we are all about and hopefully we’ll come away with another three points.”