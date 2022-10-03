Valley & Goal Sports continue flying start to life in the Beckett League

Goal Sports continued their excellent start to life in the Beckett League with another win

The Valley maintained top spot in the division with a 3-1 win at fellow newcomers Wombleton Wanderers.

In a high intensity first half Valley’s young central midfielder Tyler Duckworth hit a brace with a fine assist from Tyson Stubbings and Ryan Somers apiece. Rich Tolliday then added a third after a fine team move and assist from man of the match Rafal Jackow.

Wombleton scored a consolation with a fine free-kick just before the interval scored by Luke Quantock.

George Ridler scored in Heslerton's win in the ERCFA Qualifying Cup

Up into third place are Goal Sports who had a 5-2 win at Whitby Fishermen Society Academy thanks to second-half goals scored by Jordan Padgham, Alfie Hutchinson, Sam Thompson, and a brace for the impressive Marvin Atkinson.

The Fishermen goals were scored by Slater Jay and Phil Raisbeck with their man of the match, Marshall Kelly, playing in the centre of midfield.

Goal Sports player-boss Mark Plumpton said: “We were 2-0 down at half-time and then we produced the best second half this group of players has ever put together and scored five, and it could have been more.

"We were absolutely excellent and led well by Marvin Atkinson up front who was brilliant throughout.”

Sinnington remain second after a 5-1 home win against newcomers Amotherby & Swinton Reserves, the Sinnington goals were scored by Luke Balderson (2), Dougie Brewster, Archie Turner, and sub Dalton Downie. Ed Marwood scored for the visitors whose central defender Andy Rouph was man of the match.

Ayton won 7-0 at Bagby & Balk to open up a five-point lead at the top in the first division.

Ayton opened the scoring through Nicko Dunn after two minutes and dominated until half an hour played when Ben Mason made it 2-0 at half time.

In the second half Rob Bowman (2), Lloyd Henderson, Eric Hall and star man Dunn scored to complete the scoring for Ayton.

Thornton le Dale won 5-1 at home to Kirkbymoorside Reserves in the Ryedale Hospital Cup first round thanks to a superb hat-trick by man of the match Morgan Elven, and a goal each scored by Hugh Dale, and the impressive Isaac Edmund.

Fin Watson scored for the Moorsiders.

Goldsborough United coasted to a 6-0 home win against Rillington Rovers in the Gordon Harrison Memorial Cup first round.

A good ball from Nath Smurthwaite at the back sent Ben Watson away and he slotted past the keeper, then Jack Bowden went on a mazy run before teeing up Watson for his second.

Luca Clasper and Smurthwaite linked up to find Bowden unmarked to fire into net to make it 3-0, then on the stroke of half-time, captain Watson sealed a first-half hat-trick on his first start of the season heading home a wonderful ball in from George Sault.

On 55 minutes youngster Aidan Duell got his first goal for the club, and 15 minutes from time Peter Diaz-Thomson, last season’s regular keeper, rose above his marker to head high into the net.

Snainton’s Joe Milner smashed in four goals as his side won 5-1 at home to Duncombe Park Reserves.

The hosts started brightly and Milner got his first when he chased a Ryan Matson cross.

Alex Shields headed in a leveller for Park after a good free-kick by Dave Wallinger, but almost immediately Snainton equalised with a Milner spot-kick after he had been fouled.

Milner then volleyed in a nice Aidan Mcallion free-kick to complete a first-half hat-trick.

In the second half Milner ran onto a delightful George Hirst through ball to make it 4-1

Snainton continued to pressure the Duncombe defence and made it 5-1 when a Ryan Hunter header found Fryirs who finished well on his left foot into the bottom corner from 25 yards.

Special mention to Snainton’s Nathan Sutherland who played 90 minutes and was a threat throughout after a year absent due to injury.

In the East Riding CFA Qualifying Cup, Heslerton recorded their first win of the season at Wilberfoss AFC Reserves.A brace each from Morgan Kendrew and Thomas Peel, plus George Ridler with his first since joining the Sand Lane outfit, were enough to send Heslerton through into the next round.

Man of the Match for the victors was full-back Josh Wade.

Results for Saturday October 1

Div 1: Bagby and Balk 0 Ayton 7, Kirkdale Utd 1 Amotherby & Swinton 2, Rosedale 1 Union Rovers 1.

Div 2: Sinnington 5 Amotherby & Swinton Res. 1, Wombleton Wanderers 1 The Valley 3.

Gordon Harrison Memorial Trophy Round 1: Duncombe Park Res 1 Snainton 5 (played at Snainton), Goldsborough 6 Rillington Rovers 0.

Ryedale Hospital Cup Rd 1: Thornton le Dale 4 Kirkby Res 1.

ERCFA Qualifying Cup Rd 1: Wilberfoss Res 1 Heslerton 5, AAK S&S v Filey T Res, postponed as Filey couldn’t raise a team.

Fixtures for Saturday October 8, Kick off 2pm

Div 1: Kirkdale Utd v Union Rovers, Rosedale v Kirkby Res, Thornton-le-Dale v Amotherby & Swinton

Div 2: Duncombe Park Res v Wombleton Wanderers, Goldsborough v Goal Sports, Rillington v Heslerton, Sinnington v Filey Town Res.

Ryedale Hospital Cup Rd 1: Amotherby & Swinton Res v Whitby Fishermen Academy