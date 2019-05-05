Vernon's the penalty hero as Trafalgar are spot on to seal District Cup success

Trafalgar held their nerve to beat Angel 4-3 on penalties to lift the Scarborough FA District Cup after an end-to-end 2-2 draw in Sunday's final at the Flamingo Land Stadium.

The first chance of the game produced a goal when Sean Exley was afforded space on the edge of the box and he duly lobbed keeper Joe Wright six minutes in.

Angel struggled to get going and find any rhythm early doors and Traf thought they'd doubled their lead, but Sam Pickard's strike was ruled out after an earlier infringement.

They ought to have made it 2-0 on 20 minutes, Tyson Stubbings getting in behind the defence, but he slammed his effort against the bar and over.

Trafalgar had chances to double their lead but were thwarted by Wright on a couple of occasions and their lead remained 1-0 heading in at the break.

Angel knew they had to improve after the break if they were to get back into the contest, and they came roaring out of the traps and levelled just minutes into the second half, Gaz Thomas heading in from Martin Cooper's free-kick to make it 1-1.

Despite not really getting going after the break, Traf went back in front when Wright could only palm away a cross into his box and Kieran Link superbly fired into the top corner.

With the clock ticking down, a huge error from Niall Gibb allowed Neil Thomas to drift in and nudge Angel level at 2-2 and restore parity.

Two fantastic saves from Nathan Vernon in the Traf goal denied Angel the victory in the dying embers of the contest and the game went to penalties.

And Vernon was to prove the hero as he saved Joe Gallagher's penalty and then lashed home to winning penalty himself after Neil Thomas dragged his spot-kick wide.