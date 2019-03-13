VIDEO: Angel lift Sunday League title after West Pier win

Angel beat West Pier 8-2 at the Flamingo Land Stadium on Wednesday night to wrap up the Sunday League Division One title.

Angel sealed the points they needed thanks to doubles from Jackson Jowett, Martin Cooper and Jamie Bradshaw and goals from Liam Mancrief and Joe Gallagher.

Sunday League

Player-boss Dan Jones said: "I'd like to thank all the lads who have been there week in, week out this season.

"A season isn't about individuals, we have a strong core of not just good players, but good friends who want to work for each other.

"The hard work has paid off and we are still unbeaten in the league since we formed.

"We now focus on the next three games, including the North Riding Sunday Cup, which we hope to bring home."