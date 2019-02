Angel Athletic Reserves lifted the Scarborough Sunday League Division Two title after their 4-2 win over Eastfield Athletic on Sunday.

They sealed the title last weekend with a win over Saints FC.

Angel Athletic Reserves

Sunday League reports / https://www.thescarboroughnews.co.uk/sport/football/sunday-league-traf-and-angel-into-sunday-cup-final-but-both-made-to-sweat-in-semi-final-thrillers-1-9613583