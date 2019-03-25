VIDEO: Edgehill lift the Scarborough Saturday League Division One title Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Edgehill lifted the Scarborough Saturday League Division One title after ending their season unbeaten following a 4-2 win over West Pier. Here's a clip of them lifting the trophy at the Flamingo Land Stadium. Edgehill celebrate winning the Division One title. Picture by Alec Coulson. Evo-Stik League confirm Ferriby results to be expunged from Premier Division