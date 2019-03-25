VIDEO: Edgehill lift the Scarborough Saturday League Division One title

Edgehill lifted the Scarborough Saturday League Division One title after ending their season unbeaten following a 4-2 win over West Pier.

Here's a clip of them lifting the trophy at the Flamingo Land Stadium.

Edgehill celebrate winning the Division One title. Picture by Alec Coulson.

Edgehill celebrate winning the Division One title. Picture by Alec Coulson.