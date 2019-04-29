VIDEO INTERVIEW: Scarborough Athletic chairman Trevor Bull on the breaking of ground for the new stand

Scarborough Athletic officials broke ground ahead of the building of their new stand at the Flamingo Land Stadium on Monday.

Chairman Trevor Bull revealed his excitement about the future of the club in a video interview.

From left, Boro Supporters Club's Neil Daniel, Dave Hunter, Flamingo Land owner Gordon Gibb, Boro chairman Trevor Bull & player Michael Coulson

Here's what he had to say.