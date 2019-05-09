VIDEO INTERVIEW: Scarborough Athletic coach Steve Roberts on the new signings and the prospect of more Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Scarborough Athletic snapped up Ellis Barkworth, Pete Davidson and Will Annan on Thursday night. Here's what coach Steve Roberts had to say on the additions and what lies ahead. Boro's new recruits Ellis Barkworth, Will Annan and Pete Davidson VIDEO INTERVIEW: Pete Davidson makes his long-awaited return to Scarborough Athletic