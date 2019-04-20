VIDEO: Scarborough Athletic defender Kev Burgess reacts to Grantham Town victory Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Scarborough Athletic collected three points after a 2-0 win against Grantham Town at the Flamingo Land Stadium. Defender Kev Burgess spoke to the Scarborough News afterwards. Interview with defender Kev Burgess VIDEO: Interview with Scarborough Athletic boss John Deacey after the 2-0 win over Grantham Town