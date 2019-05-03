Villagers pay tribute to popular Ayton stalwart Peter

Friends and family paid tribute to Peter Taylor at a memorial seven-a-side football tournament at Ayton last week.

The day was a huge success with a superb £1,500 raised for the charity and a bench in memory of Peter, who passed away earlier this year, was a very popular resident of Ayton and played cricket and darts for village teams.

Organiser Sean Pinder said: “We raised £1,500 on the day and it was a great day with everyone enjoying themselves.

“The money will be split between a bench for him to be put down at the tug of war site on New Year’s Day and the charity Mind.

“Ayton FC won the final on penalties after drawing 0-0 against the Seadogs.

“Special mention to Jessica Pinder, Chloe Pinder, Pauline Duck, Natalie Thwaites, Mel Sharp, Caroline Kaya, Belinda Coole and Paul Coole who all helped me on the day and made it a great success.”