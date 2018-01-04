Walshaw aiming to play catch-up to help Boro

Striker James Walshaw is thriving after making the switch to Scarborough Athletic.

The 33-year-old has struck three goals since making the move to the Flamingo Land Stadium in mid-November, but it has mainly been his all-action performances that have caught the eye.

Having settled in, Walshaw is now keen to top up his goal tally and help push Boro towards promotion.

“I’m happy with the levels of my performances, but my goalscoring targets are high and I’m falling a bit behind,” he said.

“I’m confident when I go out onto the pitch and my aims are to score one goal in every game, so I’ve got a bit of making up to do.

“It will just be a case of scoring two here and there, but there is less pressure on me to do that because Coulo (Michael Coulson), Max (Wright) and the other lads have been chipping in.”

Having won promotion to the Evo-Stik Premier with Farsley last season, Walshaw believes that Boro are in a good position to match that feat.

He added: “Last season the focus was mainly on me to score the goals because they weren’t shared around that much.

“At Scarborough we are a very good attacking side so the goals come from all over the place.

“That probably gives us a bit of an edge on that Farsley team from last season.

“When we won promotion with Farsley there was no South Shields at the top throwing the money about. Shields are a completely different animal to Lancaster, who won it last year.

“I still think we have a great chance to get to where we need to be though, I’m feeling very confident about things.”

Boro’s resilience has also impressed Walshaw, especially how they bounced back from the frustrating loss at Hyde United on December 23.

“I thought across the park we performed really well against South Shields on New Year’s Day in what was my first game for the club on grass,” he added.

“The only real disappointment we’ve had since I’ve joined was the loss against Hyde, but we bounced back from that really well with the win against Tadcaster and then almost managing a clean-sheet in a 4-1 win against a bang in-form Clitheroe.

“It is all fitting together well now, we are climbing up the table and we are looking good as we head into 2018, we just have to maintain our levels.”