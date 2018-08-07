Walshaw brace helps Boro past Pikes

Scarborough Athletic netted three second-half goals to beat Pickering Town 3-0 in their penultimate pre-season friendly at Mill Lane tonight.

Steve Kittrick's men started brightly, looking to put the disappointing 3-0 defeat at FC Trafford behind them, and looked dangerous in the first 10 minutes.

Former Hull City man Will Annan found space out wide, but his cross was deflected away from danger with Wayne Brooksby lurking in the area.

Three minutes later, the lively Annan again found time and space to cross, this time his centre was gathered by Pikes gloveman Charlie Andrew at his near post.

On nine minutes, Brooksby showed his marker a clean pair of heels before finding Michael Coulson in space, but the striker's effort was charged down.

Back came the hosts, but ventures forward by former Boro men Ged Dalton and Ryan Blott were snuffed out.

On 23 minutes the hosts thought they should have been awarded a penalty, Lewis Taylor hitting the deck inside the area, but the referee waved away the Pikes' protests.

Two minutes later Boro went close again, the dangerous Annan ghosting in at the back post, only to be denied by a combination of Andrew and the post.

Boro had another chance just minutes later, young full-back Matty Bowman threading a superb ball through for Coulson to run onto behind the Pikes' defence, only for the alert Andrew to deny him again.

It was the Pikes who had the last chances of the opening exchanges, former Boro centre-half Matty Turnbull rising highest from a long throw-in, only to direct his header wide, before Dalton saw two efforts on the Tommy Taylor's goal blocked.

Another former Boro man, Joe Danby, then had the last chance of the first half as he nipped into the box to get onto the end of a superb delivery, but his effort flew wide and the sides went in level at the interval.

Leon Scott's tame effort didn't trouble Andrew when the play resumed, before Pikes frontman Blott latched onto the ball over the top, but his low shot was bundled away for a corner, which came to nothing.

Coulson then went close to opening the scoring as he nodded across goal from a great ball in from the right, but his effort drifted the wrong side of the post.

Kittrick then shuffled his pack with a triple substitution, with James Cadman, Nathan Valentine and Matt Dixon brought on for Luke Dean, Jimmy Beadle and Annan, and his side soon broke the deadlock.

Turnbull was penalised for handling in the area after an attempted sliding challenge, and Coulson confidently swept home from the penalty spot.

James Walshaw was introduced for Brooksby after the Boro goal, and he made an almost instant impact, rifling home the Seadogs' second, turning his man before finding the bottom corner past the outstretched glove of Andrew.

Boro thought they'd made it 3-0 when Valentine smashed in, but he was denied by an offside flag.

Scott then latched onto a knock-down in the box as Boro continued to attack, but smashed his low volley straight at Andrew.

Kittrick then introduced Boro Under-19s striker George Walmsley for Coulson in the closing stages after he'd impressed in the club's junior setup recently.

The scoring was then completed by super-sub Walshaw, who smashed in for 3-0 from close-range to wrap up a satisfying win for Boro, who take on Frickley Athletic in their final pre-season friendly at the Flamingo Land Stadium on Saturday, 3pm kick-off.

