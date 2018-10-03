Want to take up the whistle? Here's how you can go about becoming a football referee

Following on from the recent FA referee courses in Teesside and York, which were both fully subscribed, the North Riding County FA host their final course of the year in Scarborough.

There are currently four candidates booked onto the course and the closing date will be Wednesday October 10.

The North Riding need at least 10 candidates enrolled if it is to go ahead.

The proposed course will be held at Scarborough Sixth Form College, kicking off on Monday October 15 with an introduction workshop.

This is followed by a safeguarding workshop a week later on Monday October 22 and then a practical day on Sunday November 4.

Candidates would then need to officiate five 11 or nine-a-side games within local grassroots football over a 15-week period.

Having done that, candidates will then have a final assessment and theory examination on Monday February 18.

Contact Ross Joyce on 01642 717 779 for more details.