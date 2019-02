Hinderwell hot-shot Beth Mead slammed in a stunning strike to help England beat Brazil 2-1 to kick off their SheBelieves Cup campaign in style in Philadelphia.

Mead, a second-half sub, slammed in a thunderous strike from the right of the penalty area to seal the win for Phil Neville's side.

Watch the goal via the Tweet below or via https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/av/football/47396590 and don't miss Friday's Gazette for more.