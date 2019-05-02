West Pier beat Filey Town to earn place in League Cup final

West Pier earned a 4-0 win against Filey Town in last night's re-arranged Scarborough Saturday League Cup semi-final at the Flamingo Land Stadium.

The original semi-final was abandoned after 74 minutes after fighting broke out in the crowd at the Flamingo Land Stadium on March 27, with Filey leading 2-1 .

Pier went ahead after 25 minutes of last night's match, when a fine run down the left flank by Sean Exley set up Sam Garnett to tap in at the far post.

Just after the interval Filey had an effort saved by Scott Wardman, but Pier started to take control and doubled their lead on 65 minutes with Martin Cooper firing a shot into the roof of the net.

The win was secured when Neil Thomas headed in a cross and the scoring was completed with a towering header from Gaz Thomas.

This was a good all-round performance with Exley, Mikey Pickering and Matty Griffiths standing out. the success coming only 48 hours after Andy Spivey's side defeated Seamer 4-3 on penalties in the District FA Cup final, also at Flamingo Land Stadium.

