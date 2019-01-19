West Pier stunned by Itis Itis Rovers

Scarborough Saturday League Division One title-chasers West Pier slipped to a 4-2 defeat at Itis Itis Rovers, Luke Jones notching a treble for the victors.

Jamie Bradshaw gave Pier the lead after only 10 minutes and the visitors looked to be in control, but an unfortunate own goal from Niall Gibb levelled the scores and soon after Mikey Pickering committed a foul allowing Jones to make it 2-1 from the spot.

Jone then added his second with a strike from the edge of the box to make it 3-1 at the interval.

Pier got back into the game with a Neil Thomas effort, but Itis Itis countered on the break 10 minutes from time and Sam Pickard went down in the penalty area allowing Jones to slot in a second penalty and complete his hat-trick.

Man of the match for Itis Itis was striker Curtis Ireland.

Edgehill leapt above Pier and into top spot thanks to their 8-1 win at Scalby, Jimmy Beadle smashing in four goals for the visitors.

Beadle opened the scoring for the visitors after only seven minutes, Max McNiven levelling from the spot 13 minutes later following a clumsy challenge by Dan Jones.

Danny Collins restored Edgehill's lead on 29 minutes, and two minutes later Beadle added his second.

After the interval a superb curling shot from Tyson Stubbings put the visitors 4-1 ahead, then Beadle completed his hat-trick, adding a fourth on 75 minutes.

Jamie Patterson completed the scoring, completing a clinical display for Edgehill against a hard-working young Scalby side.

Edgehill boss Steve Clegg said: "Credit to Scalby they gave us a good game and they have some very good young players in their team, we were just that bit more clinical today.

"Jimmy Beadle was our man of the match today as he took his goals well."

Scalby manager Sam Medd said: "We did very well despite the scoreline, right-sided midfielder Chris Wells was our man of the match while Max Tadman also had a great game."

Hunmanby United also moved above Pier and into second with a 7-0 success at Sherburn.

Jon Hyde netted twice for United, with Luke Kirby, James Pinder, Ben Briggs, Mike Johnson and John Emmerson, with a penalty completing the scoring for United.

Harry Walmsley and Will Hutchinson impressed for Sherburn, with Pinder man of the match for United.

Newlands claimed a superb last-gasp 2-1 win at Filey Town.

The visitors opened the scoring on 15 minutes through a deflected shot from Dan Freer, then had a couple of penalty claims turned down before the break.

The home side levelled after the interval, then Newlands had another two penalty shouts rejected by the ref.

Lee Cappleman then scored a superb winner one minute from time, hitting a shot over his shoulder with his left foot to secure all three points for the visitors.

Left-back Kile Fields was man of the match for Newlands.

Danny Glendinning smacked in a hat-trick as Seamer won 4-1 at home to second division Cayton Athletic in the League Cup.

Dean Craig also notched for the home side.