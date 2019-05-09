West Pier U12s win District Cup and Scholes Park U13s scoop York League title

West Pier Warriors Under-12s ran out winners over Cayton Under-12s in the final of the Scarborough and District FA Cup in front of a big crowd at the Flamingo Land Stadium on Sunday.

In the early exchanges it was Pier who looked strong, attacking down both flanks with Rhys Temple on the right and Alfie Race on the left both in fine form.

West Pier u12s won the District Cup final

Despite several opportunities for Pier the Cayton defence held strong.

Midway through the half Pier opened the scoring with a penalty slotted home neatly by William Mansell.

The second half began with Pier on the front foot again, pinning Cayton back into their own half.

A fine out-swinging cross from the left from Lleyton Daley-Smith found Tom Knight, who finished with a good header.

This spurred Pier on and within minutes Rhys Temple added to the lead with a finish from close-range.

Good work and a clinical pass from Seth Fenter then found Aaron Coulson in space in the box and he finished superbly.

Pier continued to dominate with Robbie Coulson, James Chambers and Ryan Ogden controlling the midfield.

Cayton continued to try and hit Pier on the counter-attack, but found Toby Louth and William Mansell along with Owen I’Anson in the Pier goal on top of their game.

In the closing minutes, Temple added a further two goals to round off a convincing victory 6-0.

Pier add the Scarborough and District FA Cup to the Scarborough Minor League Cup that they won at the end of April.

Scholes Park Under-13s wrapped up the York Minor League Division Three title after holding their nerve to beat Bishopthorpe on penalties in their play-off decider.

Scholes and Bishopthorpe finished the season with indentical records, so had to play a title-decider.

The clash ended 1-1 after Scholes battled back from 1-0 down at the break and went to penalties.

Scholes held their nerve to win the shoot-out 6-5 and wrap up the title in their first season in the York League.

“I couldn’t be more proud of the boys, who have shown great team spirit and resilience over the last two seasons,” said their coach Gavin Wood.