Jos Storr hit five goals in Whitby Fishermen's 8-0 demolition of promotion rivals TIBS

The win now lifts second-placed Fishermen four points clear of third-placed TIBS, although the latter do have the big advantage of three games in hand on the Whitby-based team.

Man of the match Jos Storr smashed in five goals, but all of the home players were on excellent form as they never allowed TIBS into the game with a cracking all-round display.

Dan Brown, Jord Purvis and Kaleb Gravett also smacked in a goal apiece for the home side, who are now seven points behind leaders Lealholm, although the villagers do have two games in hand on the Fishermen.

Whitby Fishermen defeated rivals TIBS to boost their North Riding League promotion challenge

The latter will hit the road to Yarm & Eaglescliffe Development this coming Saturday.

Lealholm’s match at home to Marske United Reserves was called off last Saturday morning due to the wintry weather.

The leaders are without a game this weekend, and return to action at home to Loftus Athletic on March 25.

Staithes Athletic suffered a 2-1 home defeat against Premier Division leaders Redcar Newmarket.

Gary Gilding scored for the home side in the 75th minute but the villagers were edged out by the pacesetters in a keenly-contested match.

Staithes are set to play host to second-from-bottom Northallerton Town Reserves this Saturday.

Fishburn Park’s game at South Park Rangers fell victim to the poor weather last weekend.

Park are scheduled to be on the road again this coming weekend when they head to St Marys 1947.

Both newitts.com Beckett Football League teams, Goldsborough FC and Whitby Fishermen’s Academy were left without a game, so they will be eager to return to action this coming Saturday.

Boro are set to face a tough home test against title-chasing Wombleton Wanderers.

