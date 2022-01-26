Goldsborough lost 2-0 at Ayton

In the first half Gillamoor, who have vowed to carry on until the end of the season after a plea for new players last week, defended superbly to keep the interval score goalless.

In the second half Gillamoor’s bare 11 tired and the visitors stepped up their a game a gear to win the game 3-0 thanks to goals scored by Danny Marson, followed by a brace of Lewis Coultas goals to gain the three vital points in the promotion ambition.

Man of the Match winners were Shaun Clark playing his first game for many years at right-back (Gillamoor), two goal hero Lewis Coultas won the Whitby Fishermen award.

Fishburn Park lost 5-0 to Kader

Fishermen head to Heslerton on Saturday.

After consecutive weeks of cup action, Goldsborough United travelled to Ayton for their first league game of the year.

One change to the starting line-up saw captain Ben Watson replace George Sault.

It was almost a dream start in the first minute for Goldsborough, a good sequence of passing ending with Si Taylor squaring for Damon Craig who couldn’t get his shot away.

Ayton took the lead, a through-ball had the forward and Mike Dent shoulder to shoulder.

After initially leaving the ball for each other Pete Diaz-Thomson brought the forward Eric Hall down and the ref awarded a penalty.

Ayton keeper Sean Pinder stepped up and dispatched into the bottom corner.

Despite going behind Goldsborough responded positively.

Watson controlled well on his chest and fired a half-volley narrowly over from distance, and Mike Coates had a goal-bound header cleared off the line from a Ben Pike corner.

At the other end a shot through a crowded penalty area was well saved by Diaz-Thomson, who also managed to clear the ball from danger.

A poor start to the second half saw Goldsborough go further behind when Hall scored with a neat lob over the visitors keeper. As with the first goal Goldsborough reacted positively in a bid to get themselves back into the game.

Taylor’s 25-yard effort was tipped onto the bar by the keeper, and Watson did well to hold off his man before swivelling and shooting only for it to be accidently blocked by Harry Schofield.

Youngster Jack Allanson did brilliantly to react to a mistake by the keeper and looked odds-on to score only for the gloveman to somehow get back and claw the ball away.

The Goldsborough star man award was won by Nath Smurthwaite, who had another brilliant game in defence winning headers and making some crucial blocks.

United host Ryedale Reserves on Saturday.

Sleights were left without a game on Saturday as their pitch was frozen, wiping out their game with first division rivals Sleights.

Staithes Athletic remain rooted to the bottom of the North Riding Premier Division table after their 4-1 home loss at the hands of Thornaby Dubliners last weekend.

Fishburn Park are also hovering just above the drop zone after slipping to a 5-0 loss on the road at fellow strugglers Kader.

Park will hope to get back to winning ways at home to Thirsk Falcons this Saturday.

In the North Riding Division One East, Whitby Fishermen’s Society lost out 5-2 at home to second-from-bottom club New Marske.

The Fishermen will look to get their promotion push back on track this weekend with a three-point haul at rivals Guisborough Town Reserves.