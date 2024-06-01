Whitby Town confirm departure of Adam Gell, Bradley Fewster and Jerome Greaves

Whitby Town midfielder Adam Gell has chosen to leave the club ahead of the 2024-25 Northern Premier League season. PHOTO BY BRIAN MURFIELD

The trio of Adam Gell, Bradley Fewster, Jerome Greaves have all left Whitby Town FC.

Gell has chosen to leave the club ahead of the 2024-25 Northern Premier League season, writes Liam Ryder.

The central midfielder, who made 35 appearances for the Seasiders in the most recent campaign, was offered a new deal at the Towbar Express Stadium, however Gell has opted to play his football elsewhere in the new campaign.

Gell returned to the club from Marske United in January 2023 and played an integral role in Town's league survival that year before being part of the side who reached the First Round of the FA Cup and won the North Riding Senior Cup in the season just gone.

Striker Bradley Fewster is leaving Whitby Town. PHOTO BY BRIAN MURFIELD

A club statement said: “Everyone at Whitby Town would like to thank Adam for his efforts in his most recent spell with the club and we wish him all the best for the future.”

The Blues have also announced that striker Fewster will be leaving the club on the expiration of his contract this summer.

Fewster is one of Whitby's longest-serving players currently in the squad and will depart five years after first arriving at the club from Blyth Spartans.

Joining Middlesbrough's Academy at a young age, he emerged through Boro's ranks before enjoying loan spells at Preston North End, York City and Hartlepool United.

Jerome Greaves is leaving Whitby Town.

He later dropped in to non-league to join Spennymoor Town before making the switch to Blyth in 2018.

Fewster will continue with his coaching role at the Whitby Town Soccer School.

The club have stated that they wish Brad well for his future.

Centre-forward Jerome Greaves has also left the club.

Jerome joined the Seasiders from Belper Town in summer 2023, playing a key role in Town's run to the First Round Proper of the Emirates FA Cup.

Greaves featured 26 times during the 2023/24 campaign, scoring four goals along the way.

The former Matlock Town, Guiseley and Pontefract Collieries man has now departed the Towbar Express Stadium as a free agent.