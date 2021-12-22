Whitby Town joint-manager Nathan Haslam believes Blues can win 'tough' Christmas clash with South Shields

Whitby Town defeated Grantham Town 3-0 Photos by Brian Murfield

The Blues host their Mariners counterparts at The Towbar Express Stadium at the Turnbull Ground aiming for a third straight league victory following triumphs against Mickleover and Grantham Town respectively.

Haslam, who is upbeat after his side returned into the play-off spots on Saturday, is fully determined to come out on top against their North east neighbours.

"It's a big game," Haslam told The Whitby Gazette. "We're close to each other in the table and we've got aspirations of being in the play-offs come the end of the seaon.

Two-goal hero Jacob Hazel applauds the crowd after Whitby Town defeated Grantham Town 3-0 Photo by Brian Murfield

"We need to turn up and perform as we have been.

"We've been preparing correctly in the build-up to the game and hopefully we get to that game injury free which I think we will do.

"It's a tough game but it's one that we're going into with the aim of winning."

In terms of team news, Haslam and Lee Bullock are set to be without the injured Jonathan Burn, as well as Lewis Ritson who is out for the season. Jameel Ible is in contention depending on the outcome of his jaw operation.

There will also be no Marcus Giles who will serve the final match of his three game suspension.