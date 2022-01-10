Valley FC won 7-0 against Roscoes Bar

The hosts opened the scoring through Luke Kirby's spot-kick, but Newlands were then awarded a penalty of their own but Jack South missed the chance to level the scores.

South made up for this error though when he did find the target to make it 1-1.

Eastfield restored their lead through Tommy Day, but Wilson made it 2-2 and then secured all three points from the penalty spot.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Trafalgar, yellow kit, earned a 5-1 home win against Cayton.

United player-manager Chris Milburn said: "It was a tough, hard-fought game, inwhich we were the better team for large parts.

"We didn't deserve to lose. Man of the match has to be split between Chris Mann and Tom Hickin although all of our back four were great today."

Trafalgar remain in top spot after their 5-1 home win against Cayton Corinthians.

Mikey Barker, Joel Ramm, Connor Avison, Kobby Phouangsavath and Frank Belt notched for Traf, while Si Coupland finished neatly from a Leeroy Donaldson free-kick for Cayton's consolation goal.

Belt's effort was a cracking effort from 25 yards while Barker's opening goal was a delightful chip.

Man of match for Traf was Nathan Vernon, who was solid at the back.

Cayton boss Steven Frederiksen said: "Our men of the match were Tyler Beck and Nicko Dunn. While any chance of a point was beyond us the second half after being 4-0 down at half-time, the second-half performance was promising from Cayton."

Valley powered to a 7-0 win at Roscoes Bar.

A good even battle in the early stages was broken when Jensen Bradbury set up Raf Jackow to score on the 10-minute mark for Valley.

Shortly afterwards Jackow was brought down in the box and Richard Tolliday scored the resulting penalty.

Two excellent Valley passing moves were finished by captain Danny Appleby to end the first half 4-0 to Valley.

The second half Began in an even fashion with Roscoes going close before Ryan Somers struck home from outside the box.

Harry Ward then added another when he nestled a shot into the bottom corner. Jake Adams finished the scoring in the 80th minute, volleying home from a corner.

The Valley man of the match was Tyson Stubbings for an excellent performance and three great assists.

Valley boss Ben Kristensen said: "I want to give a mention to Roscoes, they battled until the end and came close with some good team play."

The man of the match for Roscoes was Jack Douthwaite.

Fylingdales romped to a 9-1 win at Goal Sports.

Eddie Agnew bagged a hat-trick for the villagers, with man of the match Ellis Upton, Rhys Kipling and Sam Russell all bagging braces.