Witton Albion v Scarborough Athletic - All you need to know

Scarborough Athletic are looking to bounce back on Saturday when they head to Witton Albion in the Evo-Stik Premier.

Current form: Witton have collected four wins from their last six games, and are one of the form teams in the division.

They began this period in relegation trouble, but started with a 2-0 win at Stalybridge, but then lost 3-1 at play-off chasers Basford United in their next match.

Albion then won three games in a row, triumphing 1-0 at home to basement club North Ferriby United, 2-0 at relegation battlers Workington and a shock 1-0 success at second-placed Farsley last Saturday.

Witton's winning run was halted on Tuesday night with a 3-0 home loss against Buxton, the side directly below Boro and also challenging for a play-off berth.

Boro, meanwhile, have been in less impressive form, though they have been severely depleted by injuries and suspensions, drawing two, losing two and winning two of their last six league matches, a run which has seen them drop out of the play-off places.

This run started with an excellent home 1-0 win against leaders Warrington Town, followed by a 0-0 draw at Matlock Town, then Boro slipped to a 3-1 home loss against Farsley.

Athletic bounced back to form with a superb 4-1 home success against Stafford Rangers and then were held to a 1-1 draw at title-chasers Nantwich, the hosts bagging a last-gasp leveller.

Their most recent outing was a poor 2-0 home loss against relegation-threatened Mickleover Sports.

One to watch: Skipper Rob Hopley has been in fine form up front for Witton, the veteran scoring the winner against Farsley.

Team news: Boro look to have a full squad to choose from for the trip to Witton Albion, giving boss Steve Kittrick some selection headaches after the Mickleover loss.

For Witton, Will Booth is awaiting the results of a scan on a knee injury and could miss the rest of the season, but defender River Humpreys is avaliable for boss Carl Macauley. although full-back Matty Devine is suspended.

Betting: Boro are classed as the favourites at 11/10, a draw is 11/4, while Witton are 15/8.