The runners and supporters after the 'Last Leg for Seb' as part of the running challenge in tribute to Seb Smith, raising funds for the Teenage Cancer Trust Photos by Robert Child

The runners teamed up to 'run the last leg for Seb', helping to complete a challenge taken on by Dan Cooper and his wife Louise to run 100km in 20 consecutive days to raise funds for Teenage Cancer Trust, which provided support for Seb, and his mum Kath during his treatment.

Dan Cooper, who manages the City Plumbing branch in Bridlington, said: "Seb was a smashing lad, and to get the news in the run-up to Christmas was devastating.

"When I got back to work after the Christmas break I was offered the chance to run or walk 100km in 20 days for our charity partner Teenage Cancer Trust to raise £5,000 between 17 runners and 70 branches from Yorkshire to Scotland.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Seb was obviously my inspiration for taking the challenge, but when Seb's mum Kath gave me permission to tell people on social media about Seb, the donations went through the roof, we even got a donation from Canada.

"My wife Louise took up the challenge as well, and I had a few friends running some of the 5km's with me, but after Seb's funeral, his teammates wanted to run a leg with me, and I was receiving messages from his school friends, and teammates from other teams that Seb used to play for.

"What started off with six or so friends ended up with over 30 people meeting up to run the "last leg for Seb" including City Plumbing colleagues travelling from Harrogate and Scotland.

"The total raised as of Sunday evening was around £11,000, of which our contribution is around £3,000."

The runners were paying tribute to their former Phoenix FC teammate Seb Smith, who sadly passed away just before Christmas

So far City Plumbing have raised just over £11,000 since the challenge started through a JustGiving page, and a raffle for their customers to win a boiler.

Anyone wanting to donate can do so on the following link

https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/TeamYorkshiretoScotland?fbclid=IwAR0h9JYGhBBq-qsjtEgmT--86eN7xQP6ZCY9FQnSgJik3gVvYefPAnrM_Os