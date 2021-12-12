Zac Hansen hits eight as Newlands cruise to 15-4 North Riding FA Cup win to set up quarter-final clash with Trafalgar
Zac Hansen smashed in eight goals as Newlands romped to a 15-4 home win against Catterick Rovers in the North Riding FA Sunday Challenge Cup third round.
Sunday, 12th December 2021, 2:44 pm
Updated
Sunday, 12th December 2021, 3:04 pm
This win means that Newlands will play host to Scarborough & District Sunday League rivals Trafalgar in the quarter-fnals on Sunday February 6 2022.
As well as Hansen, Ryan Link and Issy MacAuley hammered in four goals apiece and Tris Mustoe also notched to complete the 15-4 home success.
Newlands player-manager Dan Sheader said: "The boys played superbly in the first half, there was some top-quality football.
"Ryan Link and Scott Wilson shared the man of the match award, but the first-half performance was great by all of us."