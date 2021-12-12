Sunday football

This win means that Newlands will play host to Scarborough & District Sunday League rivals Trafalgar in the quarter-fnals on Sunday February 6 2022.

As well as Hansen, Issy MacAuley hammered in four goals, Ryan Link a hat-trick and Tris Mustoe also notched to complete the 15-4 home success.

Newlands player-manager Dan Sheader said: "The boys played superbly in the first half, there was some top-quality football.