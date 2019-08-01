Forge Valley see off Flixton B in Hunter Cup final

Forge Valley won a very entertaining Hunter Cup final against Flixton B at Staxton on Monday evening.

Forge Valley batted first and got off to a rapid start through Chris Reddish, who hit two huge sixes in his 24 before being caught.

Captain John Flinton then hit a fine 61 and the experienced Sean Pinder added another 60 runs to leave Valley with 168-3 at the end of their allotted 15 eight-ball overs.

The only bowler of note for Flixton was Alex Potter, who took two wickets at a cost of 40 runs.

In reply Flixton started steadily with an excellent opening partnership by Will Hutchinson with 67 runs and Elliot Hatton with 33, but wickets fell regularly and when Will Hutchinson was out the Flixton reply fell some 21 runs short.

There were some outstanding catches taken by the Forge Valley players and the best bowling performances came from Charles Ionascu with 2-26 and from Dan Boyes, who bagged 2-4 and bowled the last over.

Sharon Blackstone, of league sponsors Andy Hire, presented the cup to Forge Valley skipper Flinton and Andrew Green presented the runners-up cup to the Flixton captain at the end of an entertaining contest.

Forge Valley A 168-3 (Chris Reddish 24, John Flinton 61, Sean Pinder 60, Alex Potter 2-40) beat Flixton B 147-7 (Will Hutchinson 67, Elliot Hatton 33, Charles Ionascu 2-26, Dan Boyes 2-4) by 21 runs.