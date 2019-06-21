Former Australia skipper Hughes set for Scarborough Cricket Festival Dinner

Former Australia captain Kim Hughes will be the guest speaker at the 133rd Scarborough Cricket Festival Dinner this summer.

This year’s dinner will take place in the President’s Marquee, located in the North Marine Road ground, on Monday August 19.

Hughes captained Australia on 28 occasions in Test matches, scored 4,415 runs in his 70 Test appearances and also played for Western Australia and Natal .

Tickets cost £45 for members or £50 for non-members and include a three course meal which includes tea and coffee.

The dinner gets under way at 7.30pm and dress code is lounge suits.

To book tickets please call the office at Scarborough Cricket Club on 01723 365625 or email Rochelle.cammish@scarboroughcricketclub.co.uk.