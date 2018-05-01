From boxing to triathlon: 10 sporting events to get geared up for in Yorkshire in the coming months

As the region prepares to welcome a flurry of cyclists this week for the fourth instalment of the Tour de Yorkshire, it marks the start of a spectacular sporting season in Yorkshire.

From boxing to triathlon, here are ten major events to look forward to in the coming months.



The ITU World Triathlon Series will return to Leeds in June for the third consecutive year

IBF World Featherweight Championship

It's the boxing event the city has been eagerly waiting for as Leeds's very own warrior, Josh Warrington, goes head to head with the current World Champion, Lee Selby, in a bid to win the coveted Featherweight title at Elland Road.

When: 19 May, Elland Road - lufc.talent-sport.co.uk

Gung-Ho! Inflatable 5K Obstacle Course

The Gung-Ho! inflatable obstacle course features Europe's biggest ever inflatable slide

Stretching over a 5K distance with giant inflatable obstacles to tackle along the way, including Europe's biggest ever inflatable slide and a foam party finish, Gung-Ho! is far more fun than your average running event.

When: 19 May, Temple Newsam - begung-ho.co.uk

ITU World Triathlon Series Leeds

The Brownlee brothers have secured a 1-2 victory two years in a row when the ITU World Triathlon Series rolled into Leeds and the pair will be gunning for a repeat performance this year in a battle against some of the world's top triathletes.

The gruelling 12K distance of Yorkshire's Tough Mudder isn't for the faint hearted

When: 9-10 June, Roundhay Park/Leeds city centre - leeds.triathlon.org

Ilkley Trophy

Ilkley Lawn Tennis & Squash Club will once again welcome some of the finest tennis players from around the world for The Ilkley Trophy, offering a great opportunity for fans of the game to watch some of the best singles and doubles stars in action.

When: 16-24 June, Ilkley Lawn Tennis & Squash Club - lta.org.uk

Total Warrior

Think you have what it takes to take on Total Warrior?

The punishing course at Bramham Park features 25 challenging obstacles to tackle, including fire, ice, mud and electric shocks, and provides the ultimate test of stamina, strength and determination to make it through the 12K distance to the finish line.

When: 23-24 June, Bramham Park - totalwarrior.co.uk

Mencap National Athletics Championships

Mencap Sport will play host to the 21st National Athletics Championships at Keepmoat Stadium in Doncaster, where around 130 athletes with a learning disability will battle it out in a range of athletics events.

When: 30 June, Keepmoat Stadium, Stadium Way, Doncaster - mencap.org.uk

British Swimming Summer Championships 2018

Taking place across six days at Ponds Forge in Sheffield, the British championships will see some of the best junior talent from across the home nations come together to compete, marking a great opportunities for some of the up and coming swim stars to shine.

When: 24-29 July, Ponds Forge International Sports Centre, Sheffield - britishswimming.org

Tough Mudder

Stretching over a gruelling 10 miles with more than 20 obstacles to manoeuvre along the course, Tough Mudder is one of the most challenging courses in the UK that promises to bring copious amount of mud, sweat and maybe a few tears along the way, but ultimately it's sure to be both rewarding and surprisingly fun.

When: 28-29 July, Broughton Hall, Skipton - toughmudder.co.uk

The Leeds Colour Run

Show your support for St Gemma's Hospice and get fit in the process by taking on this 5K run in the grounds of Harewod House, where you'll pass by five different colour stations along the route and be showered in a clouds of bright powder paint, ensuring you arrive at the finish sporting all of the colours of the rainbow.



When: 30 September, Harewood House - harewood.org

Yorkshire Marathon

Twenty six miles is certainly no easy feat but when the route meanders its way through the charming streets of York, taking in the city's impressive historic sites and scenic country lanes, the mammoth effort promises to be worth it.

When: 14 October, York city centre - runforall.com