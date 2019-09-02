Great Habton 2nds win Beckett League Division 4, Cayton 2nds go up from Division 2

Great Habton 2nds claimed the Division Four title ahead of rivals Scarborough Rugby Club despite slumping to a shock eight-wicket loss at Scalby 3rds.

Habton earned three points on Saturday, and this proved to be the difference between themselves and their long-time rivals in the final league standings.

Opener Charlie Coulson carried his bat for 49 not out as Habton slumped to 110 all out.

Stalwart Stan Jackson was on top form with the ball, snapping up 5-26, while Nathan Barber bagged 2-13 and James Wainwright 2-24.

The hosts lost a couple of early wickets but a third-wicket stand of 85 between Dave Holborn (42no) and Barber (51no from 34 balls) saw Scalby home with 14 overs to spare. This win secured third place for Scalby.

Scarborough Rugby Club strolled to a seven-wicket home win against nine-man Ravenscar 2nds.

Opener David Ford took 71 balls to reach 25 for the visitors, while skipper Jon Stokoe struck 31 not out from 54 deliveries as Ravenscar laboured to 110-4 from their 40 overs.

Brett Canham hammered 37 not out from 28 balls and Ryan Hamblett 31 from 32 deliveries as the league runners-up secured the win with 20.5 overs to spare. Daisy Stokoe took 2-25 for the villagers.

Flamborough secured fourth place with a seven-wicket win at Wykeham 3rds.

Harry Gunning blasted 69 and Peter Shepherdson 28 as Wykeham posted 178-4.

Graeme Harvey’s fine 52, with help from Andy Dixon (32no) and Mark Abram (30no) fired Boro to victory.

Sherburn 2nds finished up in fifth place after a 47-run win at Thornton Dale 2nds.

The visitors were all out for 149, but Dale slipped to 102 all out.

Brompton 2nds won by five wickets at Forge Valley 2nds.

Valley were all out for 116, and Brompton hit a winning 119-5.

Cayton 3rds were handed 22 points as Malton & Old Malton 4ths finished their comeback season in the league with a ninth concession of the summer.

Champions Mulgrave 2nds finished their season with a seven-wicket Division Three win at Nawton Grange 2nds.

The home side had been in the promotion battle for most of the season but dropped out of contention recently after a string of poor results.

In a match reduced to 35 overs a side due to rain, Grange batted first and limped to 128-6, only a powerful 41 not out from 42 balls by Adam Durrant taking the home side past three figures.

Nick Gibson was the pick of the Mulgrave bowling attack with 3-29, while Sam Spenceley, Cam Fox and Martin Thistle took a wicket apiece.

Spenceley then led the way with bat, sharing an opening stand of 45 with Luke Jackson (16) and a second-wicket partnership of 63 with Kory Bashall (22).

Spenceley was eventually dismissed after striking a superb 62, but Mulgrave had done enough to secure the win with 8.3 overs and seven wickets to spare.

Grosmont won by 76 runs in their final game of the season at home to Folkton & Flixton 3rds.

The runners-up were all out for 162, but they then skittled Folkton & Flixton for 86 runs.

Ravenscar ensured they finished in third spot after a six-wicket home win against relegated Ganton 2nds.

Freddie Lockwood hit 32 and Mark Lockwood 25 as Ganton were dismissed for 110, Freddie Barker taking 3-29 and Will Warwick and Adam Graham scooping two wickets each.

Teenager Hayden Williamson’s 43 not out, along with 25 not out from skipper Shaun Bayes finished off the job for the home side from 20.2 overs, Freddie Lockwood taking 4-37 to cap a fine all-round display.

Filey 2nds were handed 22 points as Malton & Old Malton 3rds failed to raise a team.

Cayton 2nds secured promotion as Division Two runners-up despite losing by 18 runs at Ebberston 2nds.

The hosts made 174-6, and Cayton scored 156-9 in reply.

Staxton 2nds were relegated despite winning by 60 runs at Seamer 2nds.

Adam Hargreaves blasted 68 and Craig Hill 46 as Staxton posted 186-6.

Joe Tiffany hammered a superb 103 not out in reply, but Seamer ended on 126-6, Hill capping a fine day with 3-9.

Daniel Gregory’s unbeaten 82 helped Scalby 2nds to a 37-run win at Snainton.

Veteran Lee Kerr also hit form with 65 as Scalby posted 189-3.

Joe Barker struck 58 and seasoned campaigner Paul Nicholson 38 as the home side battled to keep up with required run-rate, but fine bowling from James Ledden (4-45) and Tony Geall (3-42) pegged them back to 152-7.

Champions Sewerby romped to a nine-wicket win at Wykeham 2nds.

Calvin Roche took 3-17, while Ian Jones and Pete Davies took two wickets each as Wykeham were all out for 115.

Dan Artley struck 66 not out and Mike Artley 33 not out as Sewerby eased to victory from just 17 overs.

Wold Newton were handed 22 points as Pickering 3rds could not raise a team.