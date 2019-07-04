Hatton's delight after hammering 234 in Scarborough Beckett League clash

Fifteen-year-old Elliot Hatton became one of only a handful of batsmen in the history of the Scarborough Beckett League to bag a double century on Saturday.

The Folkton & Flixton youngster smashed a staggering 19 sixes and 17 fours in his 234 - helping the club’s third team win their Division Three game against Grosmont.

Elliot Hatton hit 62 in Folkton & Flixton B's Evening League game against Scalby on Tuesday. Picture by Richard Ponter.

Hatton’s stunning double-ton followed just a week on from his 112 for their second team and he then added another century in a cup clash on Monday night before hitting 62 on Tuesday night too.

The youngster was dropped on just four and went on to make the visitors pay as he smashed the ball to all parts of the ground on a day to remember.

“It came as a shock to get a double century but I’m really proud to have done it,” Hatton told The Scarborough News.

“I feel in good touch at the moment after getting a century for the second team last week too.

“I should’ve been out on four as one of their fielders dropped an easy catch, but I capitalised after giving them that chance.”

Hatton’s first 100 runs came from 97 balls before the teenager accelerated and smashed his next 134 runs in just 50 balls.

The Bridlington-based prospect is keeping his feet on the ground and loving life at Folkton & Flixton.

“The aim is to continue improving and then try to push on into the first team next season and then go from there,” added Hatton.

Elliot is one of four hugely-talented brothers, all of whom play for Flixton.

Older brother Jake turned out at Lord’s for the first-team in their National Village Cup win last season.

“We enjoy each other’s success,” added Hatton.

“Jake has been playing well this year, Callum has been in good form too and Isaac is just starting out.”