Heslerton retain Linda Goulding Memorial Harburn Cup after Seamer success

Heslerton retained the Linda Goulding Memorial Harburn Cup after beating Seamer at North Marine Road on Friday evening.

Seamer won the toss and elected to bat first and the move paid dividends as they raced 70-1 in the five-over powerplay against the Heslerton pace attack.

Runners-up Seamer. Picture by Simon Dobson.

Josh Broadhead smashed the ball to all parts of the ground in making 41off just 23 balls .

Broadhead fell on the last ball of the fifth over and the game swung dramatically. Harrison Wood perished for 26 off 21 balls, well caught in the deep by Matty Webster and the much talented middle order struggled against Adam Spaven, who responded well after the early onslaught to take four wickets, while skipper Kristian Wilkinson and Tom Bumby both claimed two wickets each.

A slide from 70-1 to 86-6 after 10 overs put Heslerton in control of the game, but Seamer captain Adam Morris (23) and youngster Archie Graham put together an eighth-wicket partnership of 31 to steer their side to a competitive 130-9 off their 15 overs.

Seamer went in search of early wickets and both Gary Lawton and Mitch Fisher produced lively, yet controlled spells to reduce Heslerton to 15-2.

Rob Middlewod entered the fray at number number three and looked good from ball one.

Partnered by captain Wilkinson, the pair slowly recovered and tried to up the tempo as the Seamer spin duo of Matty Morris and Wood bowled tidily, backed up by some excellent fielding.

Middlewood reached his half-century before before caught at the wicket for a well crafted 59 off 51 balls as the pair put on 72.

Bumby joined Wilkinson, yet 38 were still needed from the final three overs.

Heslerton needed a couple of big overs and they found them by targeting the popular bank.

With seven runs required off the final over, Heslerton got home with just three balls remaining, Wilkinson playing the captain's innings, finishing with 40 not out from 46 balls and Bumby 22 not out off just 14 balls.

Both captains were presented with trophies by Sharon Blackstone, joint owner of long time league sponsors Andy Hire Sales & Service Ltd, with Wilkinson lifting the Linda Goulding Memorial Cup as Heslerton made it three wins in the past four years in the prestigious competition.

RESULT: Heslerton 131-3 (Rob Middlewood 59, Kristian Wilkinson 40no, Tom Bumby 22no) beat Seamer 130-9 (Josh Broadhead 41, Harrison Wood 26, Adam Morris 23, Adam Spaven 4-40, Kristian Wilkinson 2-30, Tom Bumby 2-32) by 7 wickets.