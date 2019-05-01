Heslerton's Tom Bumby kicks off AndyHire season in style

Tom Bumby was in dominant form with the bat as he helped Heslerton cruise to a 70-run AndyHire League Division A victory on Tuesday night against Ganton.

In the opening game of the season, Bumby hammered an unbeaten 105 from 53 balls, with Sam Triffitt adding 31 to a tally of 178-3.

Sam Wragg’s 68 in the reply was in vain.

Last season’s champions Filey suffered the tightest of defeats by two runs against Seamer.

Jamie Griffin (62) and Gregg Chadwick (36) helped Seamer to 130-2.

Tom Fitzgerald’s 51 and Nathan Robson’s unbeaten 31 pushed Filey close, but 3-21 from Matty Morris proved to be vital.

Chris Mann’s 43 not out and 30 from James Clark helped Folkton & Flixton to 112-3 and a seven-wicket win against Cayton.

Adam Robertshaw had earlier been unbeaten on 26 in Cayton’s 111-4.

Staxton beat Ebberston by six wickets.

Tom Lund was unlucky to be on the losing side as he made 34 of Ebberston’s 85 and then took 3-13.

But 34 not out from Kyle Outhart and 27 from Jack Pinder guided Staxton home.

Sean Exley produced the best bowling fixtures of the night, taking 5-33 as Cloughton beat Sherburn by eight wickets.

Craig Sanderson top-scored with 35 in Sherburn’s 90 as Exley ripped through.

Then 27 from Dan Jenkinson and 32 not out from Jack Hakings did the rest for Cloughton.

Flixton B came out on top by 56 runs against Cayton B.

Elliott Hatton was in top nick for Flixton with an unbeaten 87 in a total of 181-3.

Scores in the 40s from Daz Jones and Mark Sayers pushed Cayton towards the tally, but they dropped off the pace.

Scalby toppled Scarborough by 16 runs.

Knocks of 51 from Dave Holborn, 39 from Moeez Raza and 28 not out from Lachlan Cooke pushed Scalby to 150-5, before Scarborough closed their innings on 134-6.

Forge Valley’s ground was not ready for their meeting with Wykeham.

Tom Poor and Max Lane ran the batting show for Wykeham B as they saw off Forge Valley B by 22 runs.

Poor’s 75 and an undefeated 55 from Lane took Muston to 135-1.

Sean Pinder’s 53 and Christian Reddish’s 46 in the retort didn’t prove to be enough.

Seamer B strode to an eight-wicket success against Ravenscar.

Figures of 4-10 from Harrison Wood and 3-18 from fellow youngster Matthew Walters skittled Ravenscar for 67.

Matty Sheader’s unbeaten 40 polished things off for Seamer.

Joe Harland’s 63 led Brompton to 100-1 and a nine-wicket win against Staxton B.

James Armstrong had top-scored in Staxton’s 99-5 with 31 not out.

Spells of 4-10 from Tom Horsley and 3-20 from Jack Stockdale took out Snainton for 68 as their Ebberston B side romped to a win by eight wickets.

Muston were 10 wickets better than Scalby B, as Stew Ward’s 40 not out provided the defeated team’s only highlight.