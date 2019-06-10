Holders Folkton & Flixton see off Cayton to maintain defence of National Village Cup

Holders Folkton & Flixton moved into the last 32 of The Cricketer National Village Cup after a seven-wicket win over Cayton in the North Yorkshire area final on Sunday.

Folkton & Flixton skipper Will Norman won the toss and stuck visitors Cayton in to bat first.

The Scarborough Beckett League Premier Division outfit made a solid start as they eased to 66 before skipper Jake McAleese was bowled by Flixton spinner Tom Norman on 17.

Number three Harry Holden wasn’t hanging around as he clattered three sixes on his way to a rapid 21 before perishing as Tom Norman helped himself to his second wicket.

Cayton’s Michael Dennis looked well-placed to go on and make a big score, but he was run out on 43 by Richard Malthouse and the visitors were sat on 90-3.

Tom Ward hit seven fours as he contributed 40 runs in the middle order, but no other Cayton batsmen could get going and they fell away to 206 all out in 39.5 overs.

The wickets were shared about by the Flixton bowlers, Tom Norman ending up with figures of 2-35, Connor Stephenson 2-36, spinner Harry Walmsley 2-26 and Malthouse 2-41.

The holders’ reply was emphatic as openers Tom Norman and Malthouse guided them to an opening stand of 176.

Malthouse was the first batsman to depart for 84, caught by Holden off the bowling of John Crowe after hitting 12 fours.

Shortly afterwards, fellow opener Tom Norman was dismissed by James Ward, caught by his brother Tom Ward, on 80 having hammered eight fours and two sixes.

Despite the two wickets in quick succession, the damage had already been done and although number three Walmsley came and went for just one run, skipper Will Norman and Matthew Nesfield both finished on 10 not out to guide hosts Flixton to 208-3 in 30.5 overs.

Holders Flixton now advance to round five, the last 32 of the competition as they look to maintain their bid to retain the coveted and prestigious trophy.

They’ll traval to take on the winners of the Northumberland/Durham/Teesside group on Sunday June 23, with Stocksfield CC set to meet Wolviston CC for the right to host them and battle it out for a place in the last 16 of the competition.

Round six matches are pencilled in for Sunday July 7, quarter-finals on Sunday July 21, the semi-finals on Sunday August 4.

The big showpiece final at Lord’s is set to take place on Sunday September 15.