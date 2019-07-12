Holders Heslerton to defend Linda Goulding Memorial Harburn Cup title against Seamer

The Linda Goulding Memorial Harburn Cup final takes place at North Marine Road this evening as last year's winners Heslerton take on Seamer.

The Harburn Cup is the AndyHire Evening League's flagship cup competition and is for Division A teams only.

Heslerton skipper Sam Triffitt receives the Linda Goulding Memorial Cup from AndyHire's Sharon Blackstone last year. Picture: Simon Dobson

Seamer last won the competition in 1988 and will be hoping they can wrestle the trophy away from holders Heslerton.

The final will consist of 15 eight-ball overs per side with fielding circle restrictions and use of pink balls.

Heslerton are captained by all-rounder Kristian Wilkinson, with Seamer led by bowler Adam Morris and both sides have some outstanding players.

Holders Heslerton reached the final after beating last year's runners-up Filey and Flixton, while Seamer overcame Ganton and Ebberston.

The final gets under way at 6pm and is to be umpired by Steve Dodds and Tony Graves, while the trophies will be presented by Sharon Blackstone, a joint owner of league sponsors AndyHire.

A great game looks in prospect with both teams riding high in Division A of the league.

Entry to the game is free but a raffle will be held to raise money for local charities and it is hoped a large crowd will attend this very popular final.