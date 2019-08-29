Holt confident Scarborough will beat the drop

Scarborough all-rounder Jack Holt remains positive ahead of his side’s relegation battle.

With Scarborough 1sts battling the drop after a Bank-Holiday weekend to forget, Jack Holt is remaining positive and optimistic ahead of this weekend’s clash away to Castleford.

“We are in a tough spot at the moment, but we only need one win to secure our place in the league,” Holt said.

Sessay are sat 12 points adrift of Scarborough and have tough fixtures against Stamford Bridge and Woodhouse Grange to come.

“We have to hope that results do go our way but as a team we are producing positive signs and we just need to be able to string performances together.”

“It’s great to see the youngsters coming through the ranks and putting in performances for the team.

“Seeing the second team fighting and sitting in a strong position which could mean promotion is a massive boost for the club.”

This season Holt has scored 129 runs and taken 22 wickets in all competitions for Scarborough.

“I’ve bowled well this season but i haven’t had as much luck as I’d have liked but that’s cricket,” he added.

“There’s always areas to improve and we all need to work hard in training.”

After this weekend’s fixture, Scarborough then entertain York at North Marine Road in what could prove to be a big game for Sam Drury’s men.