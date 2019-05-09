Leah Dobson lands Yorkshire call-up

Sherburn starlet Leah Dobson has landed a call up to the Yorkshire Womens squad for their 2019 campaign.

Dobson, 17, played alongside England star Lauren Winfield as Yorkshire took on Surrey and Hampshire over the Bank Holiday weekend.

The Sherburn all-rounder will turn out for the Tykes in the ECB Womens County Championship Division One, with another England star, Katherine Brunt, also set to feature for Yorkshire.

While trying to impress with the open-age side, Dobson will also continue to feature for the Under-17s side.

Dobson will also continue to attend England training sessions at Loughborough throughout the summer and has the potential of playing for the Academy against international opposition this season as she continues to receive praise from her coaches.