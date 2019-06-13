Matty Jones steps down as captain of Scarborough RUFC

Kiwi Matty Jones has stepped down as captain of Scarborough RUFC after three hugely successful seasons in the position.

Jones believes at the age of 35 it is time for a younger member of the squad to take up the role - while also having an eye on prolonging his own playing career.

In his three years in the role after taking the position under former coach Lee Douglas and then continuing with current incumbent Simon Smith, Jones has achieved promotion from Yorkshire One, a Yorkshire Shield success and almost guided Scarborough to successive promotions.

“It was a tough decision for me to take, but ultimately I decided a while ago and my mind was made up,” said Jones.

“I’m not getting any younger and it’s probably the time for a younger player to take the role on and for a fresh voice in the changing room.

“I spoke with Simon (Smith) a number of times through the last season and he knew that I was struggling with injuries and contemplating stepping down from the position.

“It’s hard to recover from a knock or a niggle when you’re captain as you’re kind of expected to play a full 80 minutes week in, week out.

“So hopefully I’ll be able to look after myself going forward now and prolong my playing career a bit.”

Jones has many highlights during his role with the club, but points to last season’s Yorkshire Shield success as the pinnacle of his tenure.

“Winning the Yorkshire Shield and lifting the trophy for the club in front of hundreds of supporters was an experience I will treasure for my entire life,” added Jones.

“To then come back to the club and celebrate winning the trophy for the club was just fantastic and I’ll never forget it.”

The Kiwi was also quick to thank a host of people at Silver Royd.

“I wanted to do the role in my first stint with the club, but I’d just taken on the youth development officer role and Mike (Holder) said I wasn’t quite ready for it,” he added.

“I have to thank Mike Holder, Lee Douglas and Nick Ingham for allowing me to take on the role, it has been an absolute honour to do it for three years and I wish the next man to do it all the best.”