Championship wrestling is heading to the Yorkshire coast

After its return to terrestrial TV this year, wrestling is going on tour and heading to Scarborough.

The first match has been announced for the date at Scarborough Spa and the WOS Championship will be on the line when champion ‘Superhuman’ Justin Sysum faces Yorkshire’s own Rampage in the ultimate rematch.

These two are going head-to-head.

Sysum and Rampage will headline an exciting card of live British wrestling action featuring the larger-than-life stars of this summer’s Saturday afternoon WOS television show – which marked British wrestling’s return to ITV for the first time since the 1980s and the days of grapple hero Big Daddy.

The Scarborough event on Friday, February 1 is the only date of the 2019 WOS Wrestling UK tour in Yorkshire so local fans are encouraged to snap up their tickets quickly before they sell out.

Other names already announced for the WOS Wrestling tour, which begins on January 18 in Southampton, include the WOS Women’s Champion Kay Lee Ray, the 36 stone Monster Crater, ‘The Prestigious One’ Joe Hendry, former Love Island contestant Adam Maxted, his arch-rival and former tag team partner ‘The Showstealer’ Nathan Cruz, the powerful Viper, ‘The East End Butcher’ Sha Samuels, masked high-flyer Robbie X, daredevil international star 'The Aerial Assassin' Will Ospreay and many more!

Wrestling returned to ITV earlier this year