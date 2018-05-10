College duo's delight at national call-ups

Two students from Scarborough Sixth Form College will be competing nationally in their chosen sports after impressing recently.

Following on from winning gold medals at the National Gymnastics Championship, Joseph Fishburn has been selected to represent Great Britain in the up and coming European and World Championships.

Fishburn, who studies sport, biology and psychology at the college, trains with Scarborough Gymnastics Academy four times a week and is also on the Olympic pathway scheme.

The promising gymnast plans to go to university after college, and says the biggest challenge for him has been combining training with his studies.

His hard work has paid off however, he said: “I am really proud of being in a team that has won the British Championships and I’m delighted to be selected for the Junior Team for October.

“Sixth Form College have been so supportive and has helped me to manage my workload around my training.”

Meanwhile fellow sports student Matthew Bell is excelling at both flat and crown green bowling and will be representing England in their Under-18 team.

Bell, who also studies psychology and is a sports leader at the college, trains two to three times a week.

“I started bowling with my family and just developed from there,” Bell said.

“ I’m excited about representing England and plan to push myself even further.”

Jonathan Newton, head of sport at the college, said: “We are so proud of both of our students who do an excellent job of fitting training around college.”