Corcoran leads Scarborough SC stars in Spring Championships

Scarborough Swimming Club made an impact at the 2018 Spring Yorkshire Swimming Championships.

Held across two weekends in Leeds, the distance events cover races from 100m to 1500m.

National swimmer, 16-year-old Amy Corcoran led the way for Scarborough, claiming the title of Yorkshire champion, with an impressive three gold medals and further five silver medals, from her eight entered events.

Corcoran was on flying form, her opening event of 400m freestyle, saw her earn a three-second personal best time in her heat swim, and she followed by going a further five seconds faster in the finals, earning a silver medal.

Fitness and skills were evident in her 400m IM event, a powerful swim in the heats put her into top position going into the finals, where she again lowered her time, claiming her gold medal win, almost eight seconds faster than the silver placed swimmer.

Corcoran’s commitment to her winter training programme continued to pay off, further personal best swims saw her earning gold championship titles in both the 200m and 100m butterfly events.

Her focus now turns to the Edinburgh International Swim Meet from March 1-4, where she has qualified for five events.

She joins junior swimmers from across Great Britain who are all vying for selection to this summer’s European Junior Championships in Helsinki.

Teammate Joe Kelly, 15, was also making an impression at the Yorkshire Championships.

Having committed himself fully to a tough winter training programme with Scarborough’s head coach Sam Greetham, he was rewarded with impressive improvements in his personal best times and easily made the finals in all his events.

His opening event of 400m freestyle, saw him swim an eight-second PB in the heats, then follow it up with a further two seconds faster in the finals to finish in a time of 4.20.57.

Strength, skills and fitness were again evident in his 400m IM.

Another eight-second PB in his heats swim was followed by a further two-second faster in his finals, swimming the final 100m of this gruelling race in a sprint of just 65 seconds.

Narrowly missing the medals, he was pleased to improve his British rankings, up to currently top-30 fastest boys of his age.

His focus now turns back to training for the North Eastern Swimming Championships, where he will hope to earn his first British qualifying time.

National para-swimmer Angus Leckonby, 16, was also at the event for his first competition of the year, putting into practice his training.

Leckonby was pleased to earn a new PB and finals swim for his 200m IM, taking the S14 silver medal.

A good swim for his 400m freestyle gave him a new PB and the S14 bronze medal.

He now focuses on training for his National Para Swimming Championships in Southampton in April.

Twelve-year-old Joseph Moment had a pleasing start to his year, earning personal best swims in all his events and three top-10 finishes.

He was thrilled to earn qualification to the age group North Eastern Championships being held in May.

Older brother Samuel Moment, who is 15yearsold, also took up the challenge, pulling out a new PB and top-20 finish in the 200m breaststroke.

His teammate, 15-year-old Owen Hobkinson, earned a top-20 finish and NER time for the 100m breaststroke and 13-year-old Alex Beeson tackled the 100m butterfly.

Eighteen qualifying swimmers will now be heading to Sheffield for the Yorkshire Sprints Championships hoping to impress again.