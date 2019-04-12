Desapline grab three golds at ISO Championships in Birmingham

Desapline Martial Arts Club attended the ICO British Kickboxing Championships in Birmingham on Sunday.

Twenty-one competitors aged from seven years old up to 51 years old all competed to qualify for the ICO World Championships, which are set to be held in Glasgow in October.

Scarborough-based Desapline came back with a 21-medal haul overall at the Birmingham event.

“It was a fantastic day for Desapline fighters,” said Desapline coach Andy Desa after the event.

“All of the fighters were competing on a world class stage as some of the best fighters in the UK were there.

“Our fighters fought hard and that paid off with the number of medals we brought back to Scarborough.

“I am a very proud coach and we can’t wait until we compete at the World Championships in October in Glasgow.”

ICO President Andy Hennessy added: “There were some top teams from England, Scotland, Wales and Germany.

“The mats and rings were busy all day with both points and light contact off the scale.

“Points fighting was the biggest we have ever had and is growing all the time.

“This was our last British Open at North Solihull Sports Centre.

“We have outgrown it and now we are moving onto bigger and better things for 2020 and want to take the British Open to the next level.

“Congratulations to all the medal-winners who have now qualified for the national team.

“We are looking forward to a huge World Championships in Scotland this year.”

DESAPLINE MEDAL HAUL

Three gold: (British Champions) Lola Duncan-Fewster, Serhii Popov and Liam Johnson.

Four silver: Brooke Mason, Liam Johnson, Barrie Fewster and Cayla Atkinson.

Fourteen bronze: Barrie Fewster, Flynn Duncan-Fewster, Rhys Tomlinson, Liv Young, Leon Young, Caitlin Elworthy, Liam Johnson, Tommy Adamson, Lola Duncan-Fewster, Adrian Betchette, Jamie-Leigh Metcalfe, Jayden Barker and Bailey Bradley.