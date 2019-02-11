Dunc's delight as he's handed Great Britain call-up for Duathlon World Championships

Scarborough Athletic Club’s Duncan Smart is celebrating after receiving a call-up to the Great Britain squad for the 2019 Pontevedra Duathlon World Championships in Spain.

Smart, a mathematics teacher, said: “This is something that I’ve been training hard for and I’m very pleased and excited about it.

“Over the last two years I started to compete in triathlons.

“Out of the three disciplines, my swimming is my weakest.

“A friend suggested that I might be strong in Duathlons as my best events and cycling and running so a year ago I entered my first race and I was competitive.”

Smart, who has lived in Filey for 14 years and previously managed Hunmanby Juniors FC for several years, took up running five years ago after suffering a serious assualt that left him hospitalised and needing 73 stitches around his eye, and hasn’t looked back since.

He added: “I originally got into running about five years ago after I suffered an horrific assault and I was hospitalised and I required 73 stitches around my eye, I needed therapy for post traumatic shock syndrome and running was suggested to help with this.

“I’ve competed in races over these years, from track to marathons.”

Smart is now appealing to the community to help him bare financial burden ahead of his trip to Spain.

Typical costs for this event are £200 for the necessary GB clothing, £300 for flights and bike transfer and entry into the event is just under £200.

“Although it’s an honour and also a fantastic opportunity, it’s this April and it’s expensive,” added Smart.

“I’m attempting to raise anything that I can to help me towards these costs.”

Anyone wishing to donate to Smart’s fund can do so via https://www.gofundme.com/couch-to-team-gb-duathlon-world-championships

Alternatively, you can contact Smart on 07815 551 665 for further information on how you can get involved and support him.